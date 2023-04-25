Changes are coming in New York State following a horrific crash between a train and a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley.

About one month ago, the Town of Haverstraw Police Department responded to a crash between a train and a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Route 9W and New Main Street.

Train Collides With Tractor Trailer In Rockland County, New York

Call For Changes After Train Crashes In Newburgh, Haverstraw.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer noted CSX must make changes following the accident in Rockland County and one in Newburgh in 2017.

“The violent train-and-truck collision that occurred in Haverstraw last week, not to mention the emergency responders injured and hospitalized because of the degraded crossing down the road, have set off rail-safety alarm bells across Rockland County. Although no one was injured last week, the incident could’ve been a horrific tragedy and serves as a warning of the significant dangers that face Rockland residents if we don’t prioritize fixing these rail crossings ASAP,” Schumer stated.

Changes Coming For 'Dangerous' Train Crossings In New York State

During last month's meeting, Schumer told the CSX CEO that local officials have received hundreds of complaints from first responders and residents about the Railroad Avenue crossing’s state of disrepair.

U.S. Rail Traffic Rises Following Holidays Getty Images loading...

Schumer says CSX has agreed to make a number of changes in the near future at crossings across New York State.

“I heard those alarm bells loud and clear, which is why I personally met with the CSX CEO less than a week after the Haverstraw crash and secured a firm commitment from him to prioritize fixing the nearby Railroad Ave crossing this year to prevent future accidents. I want to thank CSX for heeding our calls and recognizing the urgency of this issue – the safety of the Rockland community depends on it," Schumer said after his meeting last month.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

CSX agreed to remove the panels in the crossing, install new panels, and resurface the crossing to be as smooth as possible. The company will also work with local officials to create detours while the work is being done.

“The intersections of the railroad crossings are vital thoroughfares for our first responders and the public. Ensuring that these railroad crossing intersections are safe is of paramount concern to everyone. Senator Schumer has our gratitude for coordinating with CSX major improvements that will be put in place this year. We are so thankful to Senator Schumer before any human tragedy occurs,” Town of Haverstraw Supervisor Howard Phillips said.

