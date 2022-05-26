Changes Approved For Orange County Creek That Flows Into Hudson River

New York lawmakers passed a bill that makes changes to an Orange County creek that flows into the Hudson River.

On Wednesday, Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt (R,C,I,LBT,SAM-New Windsor) and Senator Mike Martucci (R,C,I-Hudson Valley/Catskills) jointly announced in a press release the passage of what they say is "key legislation" about a creek in Orange County.

The lawmakers helped pass a bill that amends New York State Executive Law to define Otter Kill Creek in Orange County as part of the state’s inland waterway system.

Officials say the purpose of the bill is to help with "water-front revitalization."

Otter Kill Creek In Orange County Flows Through Goshen, Hamptonburgh, and Blooming Grove

Google GoogleMaps loading...

Otter Kill Creek is a 16-mile-long waterway flowing through central Orange County that eventually runs into the Hudson River, according to lawmakers. The creek primarily flows through Goshen, Hamptonburgh, and Blooming Grove.

The goal of the bill was to further protect and preserve the Otter Kill Creek, according to the bill.

“I’m proud to join efforts alongside Assemblyman Schmitt to protect and preserve Otter Kill Creek for generations to come. This new designation allows us to gain key resources that will ensure its quality and support future revitalization projects, all in an effort to guarantee its safe use by Orange County residents," Senator Mike Martucci stated.

How Bill Will Preserve And Protect Otter Kill Creek in Orange County, New York

google GoogleMaps loading...

Lawmakers believe this bill is important because Otter Kill Creek is now eligible for grants through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program with the new label as an inland waterway, officials say.

“Working together for Orange County, Senator Martucci and I were able to unanimously pass this legislation in both chambers of the State Legislature. This bill will open up further opportunities for Otter Kill Creek that benefit all residents and our local environment through grant funding, resources, and conservation opportunities," Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt stated.

The legislation was passed by the Assembly and Senate unanimously passed it during a legislative session this week. The bill now goes to Gov. Kathy Hochul for final approval. Once Hochul signs off on the bill the act will take effect right away.

