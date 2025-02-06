Chance Of Snow In Hudson Valley, New York For 10 Of Next 12 Days

Hudson Valley residents may have to deal with snow for 10 of the next 12 days!

As I type this, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, snow is falling across the Hudson Valley.

Big Travel Headaches Expected In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

This storm is only expected to bring one to three inches of snow. But making travel even more dangerous than your typical snowstorm is the fact that after several hours of snow in the early morning hours, snow will give way to sleet, ice and freezing rain.

If you don't like snow, the bad news is the extended forecast has a number of more days of snow for the Hudson Valley.

According to the current weather forecast, there is a chance of snow in 10 of the next 12 days in parts of the Hudson Valley!

Saturday Night Snowstorm Into Super Bowl Sunday

As of this writing, The Weather Channel predicts around 5 to 8 inches of snow to fall across the Hudson Valley Saturday night with the chance for about another inch of snow early Super Bowl Sunday.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

A few days later, another major snow is expected to impact Hudson Valley residents.

Tuesday And Wednesday Snow

The Weather Channel says to expect more snow across the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Below are snowfall predictions for each local county.

Snowfall Predictions For Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Rockland, Westchester, Putnam, Greene, Columbia

More Snow Coming!

There are more chances for snow late next week.

Looking up the extended forecast for Newburgh, New York, The Weather Channel is calling for the chance of snow next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as well as Sunday, Feb. 1,6 and Monday, Feb. 17.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

As of now, the worst snowstorm is set for next Thursday. It's probably too early to look at snow totals for Thursday, Feb. 13, but as of this writing, The Weather Channel predicts 3 to 5 inches of snow for Ulster County and 1 to 3 inches of snow for Orange and Dutchess counties.

