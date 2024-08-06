Central Hudson Rate Hikes Start, Wants To Raise Prices Even More

Central Hudson's rate hikes are now in effect, but the utility company is requesting another rate increase.

Central Hudson customers should expect their bills to increase this month.

Central Hudson's New Prices Now In Effect

Last month, the Public Service Commission approved the company to increase electric rates by about 8 percent and gas by 9 percent. Those increases started August 1 and will last until at least June 30, 2025.

Officials say you can expect to pay $12 more per month for electricity and another $12 more per month for gas. If you have both, you might end up paying nearly $300 more over the next year.

However, these increases aren't as high as the company wanted.

Central Hudson Wanted To Raise Prices By Nearly 20 Percent

Central Hudson wanted to raise its gas and electric rates by double digits.

The company asked the Public Service Commission to allow electric rates to increase by 16 percent and gas by 19 percent.

Officials said the double-digit increase is needed to address infrastructure needs, recover from the impacts of COVID-19, ensure effective responses to extreme weather events and "upgrade outdated equipment and infrastructure that is past the end of its useful life and ensure continued safe and reliable utility operations and support an evolving workforce and new technology to meet the needs of the 21st-century grid."

Central Hudson Wants Another Rate Increase

Likely because the company wasn't approved for the full increase, Central Hudson has filed a request to raise electric rates by another 4.6 percent and gas by 5.8 percent.

The Public Utilities Commission will determine whether or not to approve another increase.

If approved, the average electric customer would see their monthly bill rise by over $9 and gas by just under $9 starting in the summer of 2025.

Central Hudson delivers natural gas and electricity from north of New York City to the Capital Region. Central Hudson serves 309,000 electric customers and 84,000 natural gas customers, according to the PSC.

Central Hudson says it needs additional funding to replace aging infrastructure and provide service that's both safe and reliable.

