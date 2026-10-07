CDC Study: New Yorker’s Are Spreading The Flu By Not Following Rules

The flu season is just beginning in New York, but it turns out most sick New Yorkers are not doing everything they can to prevent others from getting sick.

Flu season in New York typically begins in October and November, though some regions may see an early uptick in activity as early as September. The flu season typically peaks between December and February, lasting as late as May.

New CDC Study On The Flu

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A CDC-led study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, analyzed data from around 1,300 participants. The study included people from New York, Missouri, and Tennessee.

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It highlighted major gaps between recommended isolation and real-world behavior

A new CDC-led study shows most people with the flu stop isolating when they are still likely contagious.

The study says most people with the flu end their isolation four days after symptoms begin, when they are still at their most contagious.

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Four days after symptoms begin is when viral shedding from the nose peaks and they are still likely contagious. People shed the highest amount of viral RNA around four days after symptoms begin, which matches when most individuals stop isolating and return to normal activities.

The study found that just five percent of people isolate from the community for the full recommended isolation period and less than one percent isolate from other household members for the full period.

The CDC's recommended isolation period isn't a fixed number. It changes from person to person.

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You can end isolation when your symptoms are improving for 24 hours and you have been free of a fever for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

The study's findings stress the importance of post-isolation precautions like hand washing, improving indoor air quality, and cleaning high-touch surfaces.

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