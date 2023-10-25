Cause Of Fatal Accident That Closed New York State Thruway Uncovered
A fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer closed parts of I-87 for hours during rush hour. We've learned what happened and the people involved.
On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal accident that shut down the New York State Thruway.
New York Thruway Closed In Hudson Valley Following Fatal Accident
On Monday, October 23rd, just before 7 a.m., the NYS Thruway Authority warned drivers of closures on I-87 in Orange County.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
All lanes reopened around noon.
Read More: 11 Worst Places To Live In New York State And Upstate New York
New York State Police provided more information about the closures Monday afternoon.
Fatal Accident In Harriman, Orange County, New York
"A preliminary investigation has determined the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle which was stopped on the right shoulder and re-entered the roadway into the path of the tractor-trailer," New York State Police stated in a press release.
New York State Police responded to a serious injury crash on I-87 southbound, at mile marker 45.1, just south of exit 16 (Harriman/Rt 17) on Monday around 6:15 a.m.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The driver of the vehicle was confirmed deceased on the scene.
Cause Of Fatal Crash Released
On Tuesday, State Police released the names of the people involved in the crash the the cause.
According to New York State Police, 25-year-old Sama Exantus of Monroe, New York pulled over onto the shoulder on I-87 just past exit 16, heading south.
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
When he tried to re-enter the highway, he failed to yield the right of way to a Penske tractor trailer which was traveling southbound in the driving lane, police say.
Monroe, New York Man Killed In Crash With Pine Bush, New York Driver
His 1997 Ford Escort was then hit in the rear when the driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to stop or avoid hitting the Ford, police say.
Exantus suffered fatal injuries as a result of the impact and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Exantus was transported to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.
Read More: 11 Worst Places To Live In New York State And Upstate New York
The tractor-trailer driver, a 59-year-old man from Pine Bush, New York wasn't injured, police say.
BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker