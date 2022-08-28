A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary

If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends.

Rockers Love Animals

Karen Millman, a volunteer, at a fundraiser for Woodstock Farm Sanctuary. Photo credit: Karen Millman

Even if you don't follow a plant-based diet, the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties, NY is a wonderful place to spend the day. Even badass rockers like Rob Zombie have been known to visit and support local area animal sanctuaries, along with a host of other celebrity animal lovers.

During our visit to Catskill Animal Sanctuary, we got to spend time with some incredible animals and people. Our visit happened to fall during the annual Goat Games fundraiser, and as soon as we arrived, we were welcomed by a sheep named Willow and live music from local, Hudson Valley rocker David Powers.

Our sweet tour guide Willow. Photo credit: Shannon Cooke

David Powers performing at Catskill Animal Sanctuary fundraiser. Photo credit: Shannon Cooke

Tucker

As we made our way around the sanctuary, we were able to meet and interact with many incredible animals including goats, chickens, pigs, and horses, just to name a few, however, the highlight of the day was meeting our new best friend Tucker. We had an instant connection, and we enjoyed each other's company. He loved our pets and certainly is a "gentle giant" as he's been described. All the cows and horses on the property were lucky enough to wear fly masks to keep the flies out of their eyes.

Tucker is 3,000 lbs of pure delight. Photo credit: Shannon Cooke

Tucker is a steer who was bound for a cattle auction but now lives as a much-loved family member on the sanctuary's beautiful grounds. If you would like to meet Tucker or one of the many wonderful animals at Catskill Animal Sanctuary, they have tours and volunteer opportunities. Check out their website here for more info.

If you can't get to Catskill Animal Sanctuary, there are some other great organizations throughout the Hudson Valley area that you can visit, including Woodstock Farm Sanctuary in High Falls and Safe Haven Farm Sanctuary in Poughquag.

If you are considering trying out a plant-based diet, Meat Free Mondays started by Sir Paul McCartney could be a great option. Get more info here.