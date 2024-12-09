Case “Closed” After Burned Infant Remains Found In Hudson Valley

New York State Police finally have a conclusion to a cold case involving a one-week-old child.

On Friday, New York State Police announced the case is "closed" regarding a "Baby Jane Doe."

Child found deceased over 30 years ago Identified In Orange County, New York

The remains were found at a property on South Plank Road in the Town of Wawayanda.

Back on February 10, 1992, the New York State Police responded to a report concerning the discovery of "partially burned remains of an infant."

A pillowcase was located at the scene. (Actual pillowcase below)

The infant was about a week old at the time of death. Police believe it was discarded in the winter of 1991.

This week, New York State Police and the FBI announced the "successful identification of Slate Hill’s 'Baby Jane Doe.'"

The identification was Investigative Genetic Genealogy, followed by an extensive joint investigation.

"For over 30 years, the identity of the infant remained unknown. However, through a partnership with the FBI and the application of Investigative Genetic Genealogy, both the biological mother and father of the infant were positively identified," New York State Police stated in a press release.

No Charges Filed

Police located the infant's biological father. He was "questioned, and thoroughly investigated," police say. He is "not considered a suspect," according to New York State Police.

The child's mother is deceased.

Police didn't release the names of the infant or parents. But because the father isn't a suspect and the mother passed away "the investigation is now closed."

