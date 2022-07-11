Caring Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Hit & Run In New York

A young Hudson Valley woman who "loved everyone" was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Her friend is seriously injured.

On Saturday around 12:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Montgomery barracks responded to State Route 52, between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery for a report of a collision between a car and a bicycle.

Fata Car Vs Bicycle Accident In Orange County, New York

Matchless Legacy Building Opening And Model Y E-Bike Presentation Getty Images for Matchless Londo loading...

According to New York State Police, the initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 52 when it struck a battery-powered bicycle (e-bike) between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery, Orange County, New York.

At the time of the crash, the battery-powered bicycle was being operated by 21-year-old Jaleek Johnson of Walden, New York. Johnson was flown to Westchester Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, according to New York State Police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Walden, New York Woman Killed In Hit & Run In Town of Montgomery, New York

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

Christiana Kovacs, 21 from the town of Montgomery, was a passenger on the battery-powered bicycle, according to New York State Police. Kovacs was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"She was a free spirit that had a tremendous voice and loved everyone. My aunt devoted her life to her children and always worked multiple jobs at once to support them. Funeral expenses should be the last on her mind right now. Any amount would be appreciated more than you know," Deanna Bee, Kovacs' cousin, wrote in the GoFundme

A GoFundMe was set up to help her family. CLICK HERE to donate.

Vehicle Flees Accident In Town of Montgomery, New York.

The driver who hit the e-bike on Route 52 fled the scene, police say.

Google Google loading...

"The vehicle that struck the bike left the scene," New York State Police said in a press release.

Troopers later located the vehicle, a 2013 Subaru-Impreza. Police identified the driver of the Subaru as 22-year-old Logan Kelly of Walden, New York. No charges have been filed, as of this writing, but police say charges are pending.

"This is an ongoing investigation with charges pending. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Montgomery Police Department," New York State Police stated.

Live in Bali Without Leaving the Hudson Valley A Rosendale, NY Airbnb recreates Bali living in Ulster County

8 Hudson Valley Restaurants Recognized as Best in Nation Eight restaurants in the Hudson Valley have been named best in the nation in the 2022 Wine Spectator Awards.