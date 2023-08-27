We've all heard some bad excuses in our lives. Police in New York state say they responded to a call about a vehicle that had gone off the road Monday evening. It is what the driver of the vehicle told state police that evening that's raising some eyebrows.

How did this vehicle go off the road and why?

New York State Woman Gives Police Really Dumb Excuse

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a 911 call about a vehicle off the roadway in the town of Pomfret Monday evening. State police said they located the vehicle and observed the driver at the wheel and a 11-year-old passenger.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman from the town of Sheridan, told state police she attempted to make a u-turn on the road, but somehow got ‘sucked’ into the ditch instead.

Troopers said while talking to the driver that they noted signs of impairment, including "watery, bloodshot eyes", and failure of standardized field sobriety tests at the scene.

State police say the suspect was arrested and processed, where a chemical breath test revealed her to have a .14% BAC, which is over one and a half times the state's legal limit.

Police said the suspect was issued vehicle and traffic tickets and transported to county jail for arraignment. State police added that because the suspect was traveling with a child at the time, she was thus charged with Aggravated DWI Arrest Leandra’s Law.

This Sucks?

While ditches can produce fast enough currents to sweep a person downstream if you're already actually submerged in the water, there is absolutely no scientific evidence of any kind that a ditch has such a powerful gravitational pull that it can 'suck' a vehicle from an adjacent road ,off the pavement, and down into the water below.

That is, unless the driver does something like this, and goes into the water with their vehicle on their own due to their own negligence or sheer stupidity.