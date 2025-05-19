Canned Goods Sold in New York Recalled Over Hidden Danger

Canned goods have been recalled in New York after the FDA says they may contain a hidden ingredient that could be dangerous. Here’s how to tell if you have a can

The FDA announced that around 5,000 cases of vegetables have been recalled.

Nearly 5,000 Cases Of Baked Beans Sold In New York Recalled

Vietti Food Group out of Nashville, Tennessee, is recalling 4,515 cases of its Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans.

The recalled baked beans are sold in 15-ounce cans in about 25 states, including New York.

The product can be identified by its Lot Code: Best if Used By Feb 17, 2028. The code is printed on the bottom of each can.

Reason For Recall

Officials say the beans are being recalled because of the presence of undeclared soy.

"Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the FDA states. "To date, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported. Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund."

The recalled vegetables (yes, baked beans are frequently classified as a vegetable) are sold at retailers in the following states:

Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

