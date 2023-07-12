Several New Cannabis Dispensaries Open Across New York State

As many within the cannabis industry express their frustrations over the state's slow rollout, several new dispensaries have opened in New York state.

As of the end of June, only ten dispensary storefronts had opened around the state, according to Office of Cannabis Management. But now more are on the way, hopefully signalling an end to New York's slug-like pace when it comes to new weed stores.

But some are not so optimistic. PIX11 describes that the slow pace of new dispensaries has resulted in "anemic tax revenue for New York State."

Many of the over 200 farmers in the state have said that they are losing money fast. And on top of that, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that they are temporarily pausing licensed marijuana growers and retailers to sell weed at farmers' markets and festivals.

But not all the news is bad.

New Dispensaries Open Across New York State

News10 reports that Stage One Dispensary opened its doors in Rensselaer Friday, making it the Capital Region's second legal dispensary. Broome County got another new shop as well, as Sacred Bloom opened July 7 in Vestal, according to WBNG.

Also, Long Island's first weed store is now open for business. as ABC says that Strain Stars opened Saturday in East Farmingdale. Statis Cannabis Co. became the first legal dispensary to open in the Bronx, according to NBC.

What Towns and Areas in the Hudson Valley Opted In?

Of course, there still aren't any legal weed shops (beyond medical) open in the Hudson Valley as of yet. The wait continues as of now, though hopefully it won't be long.

