Cancer Striking New Yorkers Under 50 At Alarming Rate

A disturbing new report says cancer cases are climbing among people under 50, especially here in New York. Here's what's rising, and who’s most at risk.

Cancer rates appear to be increasing for those under the age of 50.

Cancer Rates Increasing In New Yorkers Under 50

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health found that from 2010 through 2019, 14 cancer types increased among people under age 50, including breast and colorectal cancer.

"The causes of these increases are likely to be cancer-specific, including cancer risk factors becoming more common at younger ages, changes in cancer screening or detection, and updates to clinical diagnosis or coding of cancers," NIH’s National Cancer Institute Lead Investigator Meredith Shiels stated.

These 14 Cancers Are Increasing Among Young New Yorkers

Below are the most common cancers among people under the age of 50.

Melanoma

Plasma cell neoplasms

Cervical cancer

Stomach cancer

Cancer of the bones and joints.

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Kidney cancer

Testicular cancer

Uterine cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Precursor B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Mycosis fungoides/Sézary syndrome.

Most Common Cancer For Women Under 50

Breast cancer

Thyroid cancer

Melanoma

Most Common Cancer For Men Under 50

Colorectal cancer

Testicular cancer

Melanoma

"Despite increasing incidence rates, cancer deaths in young people have not increased overall," the NIH states.

Researchers did not give a reason for the increase but speculated that risk factors such as "increasing obesity" may have contributed in some cases.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death