A 9/11 hero and longtime New York educator is in desperate need of lifesaving help. Can you help save her life?

New York State residents are trying to help a beloved former principal get a lifesaving kidney.

9/11 Hero, Former New York City Principal Needs A Kidney

nkr.org nkr.org loading...

Lily Woo learned she had Stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease in early 2018 and was placed on the transplant list.

"In the summer of 2020, I became extremely ill, spending five months in the hospital. Unfortunately, my situation has gotten progressively worse, and now I have Stage 5 End Stage Renal Disease," she said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

In early 2023, a young friend with a matching blood type agreed to donate a kidney. But it proved to be too weak and small.

Canva Canva loading...

A deceased donor's kidney also didn't work and Woo is back on the transplant list.

Woo spent 25 years of her nearly five-decade career in education as the principal of P.S. 130. She won many awards, including the "Principal of the Year" Blackboard Award and being chosen as one of the "Everyday Heroes" by the 2004 US Summer Olympics Committee to run in the torch relay.

Current leaders at her former school have tried to donate kidneys, but can't due to medical reasons, officials say.

Google Google loading...

Current leaders of P.S. 130 have offered kidneys but can't be part of the donation for medical reasons.

9/11 Hero

Woo was called a hero after 9/11 because she stayed at her school for over three days, helping out children who couldn't be picked up by their parents.

Woo's school was very close to the 9/11 attacks.

World Trade Center Attacked Getty Images loading...

President Bush, Governor Pataki and Mayor Giuliani all thanked Woo for her heroic acts.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

If you think you can help her you can visit her National Kidney Registry page for more information.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on 22nd Anniversary of 9/11