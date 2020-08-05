Calm After The Storm: Hudson Valley to See Beautiful Weather

The lyrics "I can see clearly now the rain is gone," will ring true over the next five days in the Hudson Valley after Tropical Storm Isaias.

Tropical Storm Isaias rocked the Hudson Valley. Around 200,000 lost power in the Hudson Valley. Tropical Storm Isaias caused the second most outages in history in the local area, Con Edison reports. Some could be without power for days.

As cleanup from the storm continues, the weather is going to be nice for at least the next five days.

"With the tropical storm now well behind us, quiet weather is expected for the next few days. Aside from a passing shower on Friday, it looks to be dry over the next few days. Temperatures will be warming up by the weekend, with highs getting close to 90 once again by Sunday," the National Weather Service wrote.

Below is the National Weather Service's forecast for the next five days.

Wednesday : Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s.

: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s. Thursday : Sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s.

: Sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s. Friday : Sun mixed with rain with temperatures in the 80s.

: Sun mixed with rain with temperatures in the 80s. Saturday : Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s.

: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s. Sunday: Sunny skies with temperatures near 90.