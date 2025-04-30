Brutal Summer May Trigger Massive Issues In New York

New Yorkers are told to prepare for a summer that may break records. With this comes a number of health issues.

Weather experts agree, this summer is going to be hotter than normal!

Very Hot Summer Expected Across New York State

The Farmers’ Almanac believes a "broiling" summer is on tap for New York State.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac agrees. They say this summer might break records in New York in terms of heat.

Last summer was one of the hottest summers on record, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State

Extreme heat can lead to several health issues. Including:

Summer Could Be A Headache Nightmare Across New York

Officials believe the warmest part of the summer will come in July. That's when high temperature records are expected to be broken.

Medical officials warn that the heat could lead to increased headaches, particularly for those prone to migraines.

Your chances of getting a bad headache increase when temperatures climb because the body has to work harder to maintain a stable internal temperature. This response leads to several physiological responses that can trigger a headache.

Tips To Stay Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State

