Brooklyn, New York Man Wins $7 Million in Hudson Valley

A Brooklyn man beat astronomical 1 in 21,846,048 odds in winning. His winning New York State Lottery ticket was sold at the "Hudson Valley's luckiest store."

This week, the New York State Lottery provided more details about who purchased the winning $1,000 A Day For Life top prize in Dutchess County.

Brooklyn, New York Man Wins $7 Million in Dutchess County

Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte of Brooklyn has claimed his $1,000 A Day For Life top prize from the March 27 CASH4LIFE drawing. First prize on the daily CASH4LIFE game offers a guaranteed minimum payout of $7,000,000, lotto officials say.

"I want to help my family," Calderon Linarte told New York State Lottery officials.

New York State Lotto New York State Lotto loading...

Cash 4 Life Ticket Sold in Fishkill, New York, Dutchess County

The winning ticket was purchased at Smokes For Less located at 982 Main St. in Fishkill.

The Cash 4 Life ticket was sold at the Hudson Valley's luckiest store on March 27. The lucky winner beat the astronomical 1 in 21,846,048 odds in winning.

The winning numbers for the March 27 drawing were 12 18 26 42 58 Cash Ball 03.

Calderon Linarte received his prize as a single lump-sum payment of $4,285,680 after required withholdings, according to the New York State Lottery. The new millionaire also said he planned “to help family invest in (a) business.”

It's unclear what brought the Brooklyn man to the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley's 'Luckiest' Store Strikes Again

Last week, we reported a $50,000 third-prize winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill. The Dutchess County store has produced nearly 10 lottery winners since Christmas 2021.

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Dutchess County

Canva/Google Maps Canva/Google Maps loading...

The winning ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located on Main Street in Fishkill, according to the New York State Lottery. That's not all for the store that's been called the luckiest store in the Hudson Valley.

A $500,000 top-prize winning ticket was sold for the PICK 10 Drawing on March 2 at the Smokes 4 Less in Dutchess County.

On Christmas Day at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill claimed a $50,000 winner in the Powerball drawing. The next week the same store sold another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket.

Another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Fishkill store on February 12.

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

Smokes 4 Less also sold a $1 million Powerball ticket last May.

