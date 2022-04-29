4 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in New York, 1 In Hudson Valley
Are you one of the lucky people who purchased a winning Powerball ticket in New York? One of the four was purchased at the Hudson Valley's "luckiest store."
For the first time in months, someone won the Powerball jackpot. The jackpot for Wednesday evening's drawing was $473 million. The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Gilbert, Arizona, about 30 minutes from Phoenix.
The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 11-36-61-62-68 with a Powerball of 4.
New York State Lottery Searching For 4 New York Powerball Winners
While New York isn't home to the jackpot winner, check your tickets closely because there are about nine ways to win money playing Powerball.
The New York State Lottery is looking for four Powerball winners. New York Lottery officials confirmed on Thursday four third-prize winning Powerball tickets were sold in New York State, News 10 reports.
Winning Tickets Sold In Fishkill, Brooklyn, Waterford, Staten Island, New York
The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Smokes 4 Less: Main Street in Fishkill
- Waterford Beverage: Saratoga Avenue in Waterford
- Health Point Drugs: Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn
- ShopRite Store: Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island
Each ticket is worth $50,000.
Hudson Valley's 'Luckiest' Store Strikes Again
The Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill has produced nearly 10 lottery winners since Christmas 2021.
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Dutchess County
The winning ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located on Main Street in Fishkill, according to the New York State Lottery. That's not all for the store that's been called the luckiest store in the Hudson Valley.
A $500,000 top-prize winning ticket was sold for the PICK 10 Drawing on March 2 at the Smokes 4 Less in Dutchess County.
On Christmas Day at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill claimed a $50,000 winner in the Powerball drawing. The next week the same store sold another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket.
Another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Fishkill store on February 12.
A Cash 4 Life ticket was sold at the Hudson Valley's luckiest store on March 27. The lucky winning gets $1,000 a day for life. The lucky beat the astronomical 1 in 21,846,048 odds in winning.
Smokes 4 Less also sold a $1 million Powerball ticket last May.