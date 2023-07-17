New York City Men Accused Of ‘Brazen’ Murder In Hudson Valley

Two men from Brooklyn are behind bars. Both are accused of a "brazen" shooting that killed one man and left another paralyzed in the Hudson Valley.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez recently announced two Brooklyn men were arrested following a fatal shooting

Brooklyn Men Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Newburgh, New York

The investigation was led by the City of Newburgh Police Department Detective Bureau who worked with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, the New York Police Department (NYPD), and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.

Hines and McRae were both taken into custody without incident on July 12, 2023, in Brooklyn by the City of Newburgh Detective Bureau working with Orange County District Attorney’s Office Investigators.

Both defendants were arraigned on July 13, 2023, in the Newburgh City Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. Evidence in the case was submitted to the Orange County Grand Jury who returned an indictment.

The defendants are expected to appear in Orange County Court at a later date to be arraigned on the indictment.

