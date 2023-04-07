Illegal Alligator Removed From Home In New York City Region

Illegal Alligator Removed From Home In New York City Region

New York State DEC

Officials removed an alligator from a home in New York State after a "friend" dropped it off and didn't return for a month.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed in its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report that someone was keeping an alligator as a pet in the New York City area

Alligator Dropped Off My 'Friend' In Brooklyn, New York

DEC
loading...

Last month, ECO Rappold received a call from a Brooklyn resident who admitted to being in possession of an alligator.

The unnamed caller told officers a "friend" dropped off the alligator at the Brooklyn home one month ago and then never returned to pick up the alligator.

It's illegal to possess alligators as pets in New York without the proper permit, the DEC notes.

Alligator Removed From Kings County Home

New York State DEC
loading...

ECOs Rappold and Swart, along with investigators from the New York Police Department Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad, arrived at the caller's residence a few days later.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Investigators arrived at the home and retrieved the small alligator. The gator appeared to be in good health.

Keep Reading: Popular Candy Sold In New York State May Cause Cancer, Report

The gator was then transferred to a certified herpetologist in Massachusetts.

There are a number of exotic animals you can legally own in New York State. See the full list below.

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York

Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences

We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley

Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley. 
Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post