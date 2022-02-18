Bread Made In Hudson Valley Named Best in New York State

Where can New Yorkers eat the best bread? Well, Hudson Valley residents don't have to leave the region!

People always say it's the water that makes New York's bagels, pizza and bread better than the rest of the country. Well, Food & Wine thinks "there must be something in the water" in the upper Hudson Valley.

Food & Wine just released their list of "The Best Bread in Every State." Where can you find the best bread in New York State? It's a business from Columbia County that has risen to the top!

Do you have a guess?

Well, it's a relatively new business. You can call this a pandemic blessing.

Like many from New York City, a well-known fashion photographer, Norman Jean Roy, and his wife Joanna, an accomplished artist, moved to the upper Hudson Valley.

In the Summer of 2020, they opened up Breadfolks in Hudson, New York.

"The couple opened Breadfolks in Hudson, and the lucky people riding out the storm in mostly-rural Columbia County got even luckier, gaining unfettered access to the most elegant bread the city of 6,235 had ever seen," Food & Wine writes about Breadfolks.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary in August 2021 and early 2022 brought them the title of the best bread in New York State.

"Whoa! That’s pretty cool!! Thanks @foodandwine for including us! Thanks to our AMAZING team that puts in SO much effort every week!!! You are ALL rock stars!!," Breadfolks wrote on Instagram to share the news.

Roy was taught to bake by his grandmother and learned more at the San Francisco Baking Institute, the New York Times reports.

"Few bakers in this country walk the tightrope between New World trend and Old World technique quite so ably as this crew, every organic loaf as rugged and handsome and camera ready as you like, but then comes this delicate kind of perfection, when you cut into it, the sort of perfection you normally have to travel across an ocean to find," Food & Wine adds about Breadfolks.

