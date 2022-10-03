Bomb Making Kit Found Near Hudson Valley, New York School, 1 Dead

A tragic situation near a Hudson Valley school got even scarier when police confirmed a bomb-making kit was found.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the fatal shooting near Marist College.

Explosive Making Manuel, Materials Found Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Hotel

Google Google loading...

One man was found dead at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Bomb manuals and materials for explosives were found inside a hotel room, according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

"During the building search, a hotel room was found to contain manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives. The New York State Police Bomb Squad responded and secured the material. The ATF was notified. The investigation is continuing," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

Father Of Marist College Student Fatally Shot

Grace Rowan / TSM Grace Rowan / TSM loading...

On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired. One man was found with a gunshot wound in his hotel room.

The unnamed man was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police say. Marist College confirmed the victim is a family member of a student. CBS reports the victim is the father of a Marist student.

The shooting happened during parent's weekend at Marist College. No other injuries were reported.

Two Arrested Following Fatal Shooting in Dutchess County, New York

Google Google loading...

Two men who police describe as suspects were taken into custody by members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Their names have not been released. Charges have not been announced. Police say the two men have ties to a local gang and did not know the father, CBS reports. Police also confirmed gunshots were fired within and outside of the establishment.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

No Threat To Dutchess County, New York

A photo of a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser in front of the police sign. Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department loading...

Police say there is no threat to Marist College or any school in the area.

"The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department currently has no information or reason to believe that there is a threat to Marist College or any other school in the Town of Poughkeepsie," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated. "There is currently no active threat to the public."

The investigation continues, police say

25 'Safest' Hometowns in New York State

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.