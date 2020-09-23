Body Found in Hudson River, Train Hits Car During Investigation

A body believed to be of a missing Hudson Valley man was found in the Hudson River. During the investigation, a train collided with a car.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m., the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was notified by family members of Andrew Tyler Neckles, age 25, that he had not returned from boating on the Hudson River on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit responded to the scene to conduct a search of the river, along with patrol units for a ground search of the shore, however, Neckles was not found. The search, which focused on the area of the river near the Town of Wappinger, ended at approximately 12 a.m.

His sister told us Wednesday morning her brother was crossing the Hudson River Sunday night from the Newburgh to Dutchess county on a motorized 1975 14-foot aluminum rowboat.

She believes her brother began having issues with his boat around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday because there were reports of a small boat going around in circles in the Hudson River near the Chelsea Marina. Tyler's car was found Tuesday night at Chelsea Marina

Police resumed the search in the river Wednesday morning. After the search resumed on Wednesday, The Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol located a boat and deceased man fitting Neckles’ description, close to the western shore of the Hudson River. At this time the scene is active and still under investigation, and the male has tentatively been identified as Neckles, police say.

The Dutchess County Medical Examiner will make the final determination on the e of death and officially confirm the identity, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

While conducting the initial search on Tuesday, a patrol deputy inadvertently placed his vehicle too close to the tracks, police say. The car was then sideswiped by a passing northbound

The collision remains under investigation, but no injuries were reported to the officer or any train passenger, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.