Hudson Valley Power Shake-Up: Democrats Flip Control After Years

It’s a full-blown power shift across the Hudson Valley. Democrats flipped key counties, swept seats, and left Republicans reeling on Election Night.

It was a big Election Night across the Hudson Valley.

The leaders of several counties are staying put, while Democrats are claiming massive victories in many counties.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus Claims Victory

Darren McGee- Office of the Governor Darren McGee- Office of the Governor loading...

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus is staying in office for a fourth term after defeating Democratic challenger Michael Sussman by about 15 points in one of the Hudson Valley’s most closely watched races.

Neuhaus celebrated his victory Tuesday night at the Castle Fun Center in Chester, thanking supporters and pointing to his record on economic growth, tax relief, and emergency management.

Sussman, a longtime civil rights attorney known for his outspoken activism, congratulated Democrats who flipped seats in the Orange County Legislature, saying voters are “bringing two-party rule back to Orange County.”

The heated race centered on county spending, housing, and the future of Stewart International Airport.

Leaders Of Rockland, Westchester Counties Staying Put

Google Google loading...

In Westchester County, Democrat Ken Jenkins held onto his seat as County Executive after fending off a challenge from Republican Christine Sculti.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

In Rockland County, Republican Rockland County Executive Ed Day easily won re-election over independent candidate Mike Parietti, securing another term in office.

Democrats Score Big In Ulster, Dutchess Counties

Canva Canva loading...

Democrats had a big nights in Ulster and Dutchess County.

Democrats in Dutchess flipped control of the Dutchess County legislature, for the first time since 2008.

Democrat Dan Aymar-Blair won his bid for reelection for Dutchess County Comptroller.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Democrats in Dutchess also defeated a Republican incumbent county court judge.

In Ulster County, Democrats swept five long-held Republican legislative seat.

Ulster County Democrats are calling it a clear rejection of Republican politicas in Ulster County, the Hudson Valley and nationwide.

Keep Reading:

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.