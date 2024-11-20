Bicyclist “Found Not Breathing” In Hudson Valley, New York
A bicyclist is gravely hurt after being hit by a car in the Hudson Valley.
The accident happened Tuesday in Orange County, New York
Bicyclist Gravely Hurt After Being Struck By A Car In Orange County, New York
Bicyclist "Was Found Not Breathing" In the Town Of Newburgh, New York
Lieb tells Hudson Valley Post paramedics were on the scene performing CPR on the unnamed bicyclist.
The victim was rushed by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in the City of Newburgh.
As of this writing, there's no word on the victim's condition or gender.
Route 17K Closed In Orange County For About Four Hours
The driver of the car remained on the scene, police say. As of this writing, it's unclear if any charges were filed.
The police have yet to comment on the cause of the crash. We will update you if more information becomes available.
Route 17K was closed in the area for about four hours as police investigated the accident. New York State Police is helping the Town of Newburgh Police Department in the investigation.
