Beware: Alligator Looking Fish Calls These New York Hotspots Home
I was shocked to learn about an "alligator" like fish that calls many places in New York State home.
Have you ever encountered a fish like this?
'Alligator' Looking Fish That Nearly Killed Woman Lives In New York
Fish Of 10,000 Casts In New York
Muskies are notoriously very hard to catch. So hard, that it's often called the "fish of 10,000 casts," according to the New York State DEC.
Finishing season for muskellunge typically begins on June 1 for inland waters in New York State and around the 15th of June for Great Lake waters.
Yes, this means this humungous fish is found all over New York State.
Where In New York State You Can Find Muskies In
Muskies reside in the following water systems across New York State, according to the DEC:
Lake Ontario
Lake Erie
Lake Champlain
Niagara River
St. Lawrence River
Upper Niagara River
Susquehanna River
Allegheny River
Delaware River
Great Chazy River
Waneta Lake
Greenwood Lake
Bear Lake
Cassadaga Lake
"Popular hotspots for trophy muskies include the St. Lawrence River, Upper Niagara River, and Chautauqua Lake. Other quality fisheries can be found at Waneta, Greenwood, Bear, and Cassadaga lakes and the Susquehanna, Chenango, and Great Chazy rivers," the DEC states.
How Big Can They Get?
Muskies can weigh over 50 pounds. They are typically 40 to 54 inches in length, officials say.