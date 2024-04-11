Beware: Alligator Looking Fish Calls These New York Hotspots Home

I was shocked to learn about an "alligator" like fish that calls many places in New York State home.

Have you ever encountered a fish like this?

'Alligator' Looking Fish That Nearly Killed Woman Lives In New York

Fish Of 10,000 Casts In New York

Muskies are notoriously very hard to catch. So hard, that it's often called the "fish of 10,000 casts," according to the New York State DEC.

Finishing season for muskellunge typically begins on June 1 for inland waters in New York State and around the 15th of June for Great Lake waters.

Yes, this means this humungous fish is found all over New York State.

Where In New York State You Can Find Muskies In

Muskies reside in the following water systems across New York State, according to the DEC:

Lake Ontario

Lake Erie

Lake Champlain

Niagara River

St. Lawrence River

Upper Niagara River

Susquehanna River

Allegheny River

Delaware River

Great Chazy River

Waneta Lake

Greenwood Lake

Bear Lake

Cassadaga Lake

"Popular hotspots for trophy muskies include the St. Lawrence River, Upper Niagara River, and Chautauqua Lake. Other quality fisheries can be found at Waneta, Greenwood, Bear, and Cassadaga lakes and the Susquehanna, Chenango, and Great Chazy rivers," the DEC states.

How Big Can They Get?

Muskies can weigh over 50 pounds. They are typically 40 to 54 inches in length, officials say.

