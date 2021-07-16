Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are showing their support to the men and women who protect the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Woody Harrelson stopped to take a picture with officers from the Beacon Police Department while working on the set of "The White House Plumbers," a series set to premiere on HBO. Pictured from left to right: Sgt O'Connor, LT Walden, Woody Harrelson, Sgt Greenough and PO Wood.

Beacon PBA

Woody has been all over the Hudson Valley in recent months while filming “The White House Plumbers," a five-part HBO limited series. The highly anticipated show will star Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. The series will revisit President Nixon and the Watergate scandal.

In March, Ben Stiller also posed for a photo with Beacon police officers. Pictured from Left to right: Sgt. Dewey, Sgt. Confield, PO Santiago, Ben Stiller, Lt. Walden and Sgt. Greenough.

Beacon PBA

Stiller was in Dutchess County wrapping up filming for "Severance," which is expected to be released later this year on Apple TV+. "Severance" is a thriller that features actors Christopher Walken, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette, according to IMBD. The series is directed by Stiller.

A few years ago, Stiller was spotted enjoying dinner at Billy Joe's Ribworks in Newburgh

