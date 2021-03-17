Celebrity Spotting: Ben Stiller With Beacon PD

Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again.

Over the last few years, we've seen the Hudson Valley pop up all over our television and movie screens. Production studios have been moving their sets to our hometowns and giving Hollywood a little taste of the Hudson Valley.

It looks like we'll be seeing more of the bright lights when an actual movie studio moves into Anthony's Pier 9 in Orange County.

We've had movies like A Quiet Place film in Dutchess and Ulster, award-winning HBO shows as I Know This Much is True and The Undoing get the right shot in towns like Kingston and Pleasant Valley.

The latest project filming in the Hudson Valley has been the new Apple TV show "Severance." The cast is star-studded, to say the least. According to IMDB's cast listing "Severance" is a thriller that features actors Christopher Walken, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette.

This week has been busy for the Severance cast. They've been seen filming out in Kingston last weekend and this week have been spotted all over Main Street in Beacon

The series is also directed by Ben Stiller.

Before filming wrapped up on Tuesday night, director Ben Stiller took some time to take photos with the Beacon police officers who were on the scene. Beacon PBA shared the photo on Facebook.

This isn't Ben Stiller's first time in the Hudson Valley. A few years ago, Stiller was spotted enjoying dinner at Billy Joe's Ribworks on the Newburgh Waterfront.

Have you had a Hollywood on the Hudson moment? Run into any celebs? Send us your photos and stories on Facebook!

