Massive New York State Search For Missing Vulnerable Adult In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man who may need medical attention has been missing for over a week. State officials are now asking for your help.

A Beacon, New York man with schizophrenia has been missing since the first of the month.

Beacon, New York Man With Schizophrenia Remains Missing

The Beacon Police Department is searching for 62-year-old Mark Camillo. The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse labels the Dutchess County man as a "Missing Vulnerable Adult."

Missing Man Likely Needs Medical Attention

Camillo was last seen on Feb. 1, 2024. He may be in need of medical attention, officials say.

Officials describe Camillo as a 5'10" white man who weighs about 200 pounds.

Missing Dutchess County Man May Be In Hudson Valley Or New York City

Camillo was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, dark brown or black shoes, a brown winter knit hat with cream stripes, and black gloves.

Police report the 62-year-old Camillo may still be in the Hudson Valley or could have traveled to the New York City area.

"Mark is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, dark brown or black shoes, a brown winter knit hat with cream stripes, and black gloves. Mark may be in the local area or may travel to New York City," the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse states.

Officials didn't say where in New York City he might be, or why he may have traveled to New York City.

Anyone with information should call the police or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

