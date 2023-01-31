The alleged incident took place on Friday, January 27th.

The City of Beacon Police Department has announced on Facebook that they have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Beacon resident after he allegedly stabbed a woman while she was at home.

Beacon Woman Stabbed at Home

Beacon Police responded to a call on Friday, January 27th where a caller reported that a woman had been stabbed at her home on Wolcott Avenue in Beacon. Officers quickly responded to the residence and located the suspect still inside the home with blood on his clothes.

Police immediately took him into custody and continued to investigate.

As police searched the home they discovered that the victim was in an upstairs room. She was conscious and alert but was bleeding heavily from what police say were "multiple wounds" to her neck. Officers called for help and began caring for the victim while they waited for EMS to respond to the scene.

Once on scene, EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where she was treated and later released in stable condition according to police.

Beacon Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman in Her Home

According to the City of Beacon Police 31-year-old Max O. Kleiner was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree, a class B felony, and numerous misdemeanors including Criminal possession of a Weapon, Menacing and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. Police didn't reveal many details as to what led to the stabbing but did say that the incident is still under investigation.

Kleiner was arraigned in Beacon City Court and sent to the Dutchess County Jail.

