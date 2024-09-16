Beloved Upstate New York Supermarket Issues Challenge To New York

A popular Upstate New York grocery store has issued a challenge to New Yorkers

Tops Friendly Markets is issuing a challenge to its customers as part of Family Meals Month.

Tops Friendly Market Issues Challenge To New York Families

September means back to school for New York families. It means packing lunches, cramming for tests, sporting events, practices and homework. But Tops Friendly Market wants this month to "ALSO mean" more "quality family time around the table."

The supermarket chain wants families to spend the next four weeks reconnecting around the dinner table as part of its annual Family Meals Month.

The supermarket, with locations across the Hudson Valley, challenges families to commit to having one more meal together at home each week.

"Family meals are the foundation of a healthy nation, fostering better diets, stronger family connections, and improved communication," Tops Friendly Market states. "No matter how you define family, you can cook, connect, and stay strong with family meals!"

Benefits Of Eating At Home With Family

Data from the FMI Foundation shows eating at home helps the self-esteem and grades of children. Children who grow up sharing family meals are more likely to exhibit prosocial behavior as adults, such as sharing, fairness, and respect, officials say.

Adults are less likely to suffer from obesity and each family meal helps your child, according to the FMI Foundation.

"With each additional family meal shared each week, adolescents are less likely to show symptoms of violence, depression, and suicide, less likely to use or abuse drugs or run away, and less likely to engage in risky behavior or delinquent acts," Tops Friendly Market added.

