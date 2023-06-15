‘Beloved’ New York Woman Killed After Volunteering In Hudson Valley

Many Hudson Valley residents are mounting the loss of a woman who was killed walking home after volunteering.

We now know the woman who was killed while walking in Westchester County, New York.

Out-Of-Control Car Fatally Hits Woman, Drives Into Home In Westchester County, New York

The Yonkers Police Department reported an out-of-control car plowed into a pedestrian, killing her, and then into a home on Sunday in Yonkers, New York.

The sedan jumped a retaining wall and struck a home. People were inside the home at the time.

Police didn't say how many were inside the home, but all suffered what's described as minor injuries.

70-Year-Old Woman Killed Walking In Yonkers, New York

For an unknown reason, a 54-year-old driving a sedan jumped the curb and hit a 70-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk.

The driver, from White Plains, was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening blunt-force injuries. The driver's name and condition weren't released.

The 70-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Yonkers Mayor ID's Woman

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano identified the woman who lost her life as Christine Kenney O'Rourke.

"I was so saddened to hear of the horrific tragedy that claimed the life of Christine Kenney O'Rourke on Sunday. My heart goes out to the Kenney and O'Rourke families," Spano said. "Chris was very much involved with the community. Her compassion for Yonkers is going to be sorely missed. My deepest condolences to all who knew her and were touched by her kind light."

O'Rorke was an aide to the Grand Marshal in the Yonkers Saint Patrick's Day Parade in 2018, held several positions with the Amackassin Club Board, was a trustee for the Yonkers Historical Society, a greeter at Untermyer Gardens and Conservancy and the daughter-in-law of former Yonkers Mayor Dr. James O'Rourke, according to Spano.

"With deepest regret, we share the news that our beloved volunteer Chris Kenney O’Rourke was fatally struck by a reckless driver on North Broadway Sunday evening as she walked home after completing her shift as a volunteer greeter at the garden. Chris was simply the best, beautiful inside and out, with the brightest of smiles," the Untermyer Gardens Conservancy said.

Police say the driver may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A criminal investigation is underway and toxicology reports are pending.

