Hudson Valley, New York Cop Killed In Freak Tractor Accident

Three police officers from the Hudson Valley have sadly died in the past few days.

With "deep sadness" the Westchester County Police Department announced the passing of an officer who died at home.

Westchester County Police Killed In Tractor Accident

Westchester County Police Officer Alfred R. Mosiello, Jr. was involved in a tractor accident at his home on Thursday.

Mosiello "tragically succumbed to his injuries," police say.

Worked In Pelham Manor, New York

Mosiello joined the Westchester County Police Department in December 2021 after over a decade as a police officer.

He started his career in 2013 with the Pelham Manor Police Department.

Survived By 2 Children, Wife

"Al’s passing is a tremendous loss for his wife and two children, the entire Mosiello family, his many friends, and his brother and sister officers in our Department," the Westchester County Police Department stated.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

"We mourn Al’s passing with great sorrow. With appreciation and respect we remember his honorable service to our Department and the people of Westchester," Commissioner Terrance Raynor said.

2 Police Officers From Brewster, New York Die

Earlier on Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a police officer from Putnam County who passed away.

Sadly, he's the second officer in two weeks from the same department to die. CLICK HERE for more information on both.

