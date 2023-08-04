‘Beloved’ New York Man Dies Raising Record-Breaking Money For Cancer In HV

We've learned the man who died helping others was a high-ranking Hudson Valley official.

The man who died last weekend while taking part in an annual charity swimming event in the Lower Hudson Valley has been identified as a former Westchester County Assistant DA.

Tragedy During Swim Across America Event In Westchester County, New York

The Larchmont Police Department confirmed that a 62-year-old man became distressed while swimming during the Swim Across America Event In Westchester County on Saturday.

The distressed swimmer was rescued from the water and sent to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital. The 62-year-old died at the hospital.

This year's swim was the 31st Long Island Sound Swim Across America at the Larchmont Yacht Club in Westchester County.

Shrub Oak, New York Resident, Former Westchester County Assistant DA Identified

Later this week the man was identified as Patrick Moore of Shrub Oak, New York. Moore recently retired from a remarkable 35-year career at the Westchester DA’s Office, according to the Westchester DA’s Office.

The Westchester County DA's office says Moore was a devoted and distinguished public servant who will always be remembered for his dedication to justice, sharp wit and generosity.

"He was a devoted and distinguished public servant a beloved colleague, mentor and friend," the Westchester County DA's office stated. "For those of us who had the privilege to have worked with Pat, we will always remember his dedication to justice, sharp wit, and generosity of spirit. Even in retirement, Pat was doing what he loved most—helping others."

Long Island Sound Swim Across America Event Raises Money To Fight Cancer

Swim Across America has "raised record-breaking funds to fight cancer," according to the Swim Across America website.

"Established in 1992, SAA - Long Island Sound has raised millions of dollars for our beneficiaries, now including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Columbia University Cancer Center, Cancer Support Team and Weill Cornell Medical Center. Thank you for your support of cancer care in New York, as our network of doctors, researchers and caregivers continue to make breakthroughs in treating this deadly disease," Swim Across America states.

Each year over 800 swimmers, volunteers, spectators and supporters, and even some Olympians, take part in the charity swim. This year over $1.5 million has been raised, as of this writing.

CLICK HERE to donate to Swim Across America.

