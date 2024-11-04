Beloved New York Fast Food Eatery Closing 140 Locations

One of New York's favorite fast-food joints confirmed plans to close 140 locations.

Wendy's gave some bad news for New Yorkers, mixed with some hope.

New Yorkers Love Wendy's

A recent survey of restaurant chain customers found that nearly half said they like Wendy's.

In 2023, based on national sales, Wendy's was America's fifth most popular fast-food eatery.

Wendy's Closing 140 Locations.

Wendy's just confirmed plans to close 140 locations by the end of 2024.

Earlier this year, Wendy's CFO Gunther Plosch announced plans to shut down over 100 eateries across the nation by the end of 2024. At least 30 closures already happened.

Now, Wendy's says it will close 140 more locations by the end of 2024.

Locations Unclear At This Time

New York State is home to around 230 Wendy's locations.

Wendy's CFO Gunther Plosch didn't announce closing locations when confirming the news on Thursday during an earnings call.

Wendy's Has Locations In Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland, Westchester Counties

Plosch did say the 140 closing locations are "outdated" and low-performing restaurants.

Wendy's Plans To Open New Locations

Wendy's did give some good news.

The company also plans to add around 140 new locations, many of the new locations will replace closing locations. A Wendy's spokesperson says around 300 locations worldwide are expected to open in 2024.

