Secret Behind Hudson Valley Restaurant’s Sudden Closure Revealed

A beloved waterfront restaurant in the Hudson Valley briefly closed down. We've learned why.

Captain Jake's Suddenly Closes Down In Newburgh, New York

Google Google loading...

Last Monday, the owners of Captain Jake's took to social media to let customers know that the beloved seafood restaurant would be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"🚨We will be closed on Wednesday, October 22nd all day. We will be reopened on Thursday," the Facebook post read.

A reason for the sudden closure wasn't given. The restaurant is typically open every day from 11:30 a.m. until at least 9 p.m. It stays open later on Saturdays, according to the eatery's Facebook.

The menu is built around fresh seafood, but also includes options like filet mignon, burgers, sandwiches, and more. Personally, I think Captain Jake's makes one of the best lobster bisques and New England clam chowder in the Hudson Valley.

Reason For Closure Finally Revealed

Google Google loading...

On Wednesday, Captain Jake's revealed why the eatery was closed last week. For filming.

"Last week we had the honor of filming an episode for Netflix’s Four Seasons 2. What an awesome crew and experience! Look out for Captain Jake’s in the new season!," the post read.

Hit Show Films All Over Hudson Valley

Netflix, via Facebook Netflix, via Facebook loading...

During the filming last Wednesday, the Newburgh Brewing Company was also closed because the crew needed a "place to hang out."

The hit Netflix show filmed all over the Hudson Valley for season 1 and returned to the region for filming for the upcoming season.

Hollywood on The Hudson: 40 Places You Might Spot A Celeb in the Hudson Valley

Hollywood on The Hudson: 40 Places You Might Spot A Celeb in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is quickly becoming a top destination for celebrities. Whether they're shooting a movie or enjoying the scenery, celebs sightings have gone up in recent years. Have you had a HV celebrity sighting?

17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries