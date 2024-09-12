“Beloved” Hudson Valley Teacher Sexually Abused Student, DA

A "beloved" Hudson Valley teacher is accused of sexually abusing a student, just before retirement.

Officials from the Lower Hudson Valley announced the arrest of a "long-time teacher."

Westchester County, New York Music Teacher Arrested

Michael Rubino, 63 of Hartsdale, a music teacher at Hastings public schools for over 20 years, was arrested by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office criminal investigators.

"The alleged actions of this defendant, a long-time teacher, exploited the trust placed in him by the school, parents, students and community when he allegedly sexually abused a student. We commend the brave young victim for coming forward," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

Rubino was arrested on charges alleging unwanted touching and kissing of an underage student in June at Hastings High School.

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 10:15 a.m. on June 10, the teacher took the student to the school auditorium, pulled the student behind the curtains, hugged the student and then kissed the student without their consent.

"After allegedly rubbing the student's back and kissing the student’s cheek and neck, the defendant tried to kiss the student on the lips," the Westchester County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post. "The student immediately reported the incident to a teacher who notified the administration the same day."

Rubino was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

Bail was set at $7,000 cash, $25,000 bond, or $50,000 partially secured bond.

More Victims Possible From "Beloved" Teacher

Rubino no longer works for the Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District. He retired from his job in July, officials say.

After he announced his plans to return, students called him a "beloved music teacher."

Authorities believe there could be more victims.

Anyone who may have been victimized or may have information about other possible victims can contact the DA’s Office Special Prosecutions Division at (914) 995- 3000.

