Beloved Hudson Valley Educator Killed In Cape Cod

Police are continuing to search for a hit-and-run driver which left a Hudson Valley educator dead on Cape Cod.

On Monday, July 10, around 9:41 p.m., the Wellfleet Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident.

Hudson Valley Educator Killed In Cape Cod

Police found a man lying unresponsive on Route 6 with visible severe head injuries.

Immediate lifesaving measures were administered by officers of the Wellfleet Police Department and rescue personnel from Wellfleet Fire within minutes of the call, police say.

A Med Flight to Boston was requested but was unavailable due to weather conditions. The man was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

John Jay Teacher From Suffern, New York Killed In Cape Cod

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 59-year-old Jeffrey Richardson, from Brookfield, CT, succumbed to his injuries, police say. Richardson is originally from Suffern, New York, according to his Facebook.

For many years he was a beloved music teacher at John Jay High School (Cross River) for the Katonah-Lewisboro School District in Northern Westchester County.

Many friends, former students and colleagues took to Facebook to honor the longtime educator. Including:

Police are hoping witnesses come forward. Authorities are looking for a vehicle that may feature damage on the passenger side.

"The public is urged to report any information they may have regarding this case to the department. We are specifically looking for any vehicle with damage to the passenger side, including the passenger side mirror. Please contact Sgt. Nicholas Daley with any information, 508-349-3702, Nick.daley@wellfeet-ma.gov," the Wellfleet Police Department stated.

