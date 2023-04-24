Beef Sold In New York State Should Be Tossed Due To ‘Rubber’

Officials are worried New York State residents may eat beef that's likely "contaminated" with "rubber-like" material.

The USDA Food Saftey And Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc. is recalling about 2,122 pounds of raw ground beef burger products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white neoprene.

Burgers Sold In New York May Be Contaminated With Rubber

White neoprene is a synthetic rubber, officials say.

The raw ground beef burger patties were produced on March 14, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

Beef Burgers Sold In New York Should Be Tossed Due To 'Rubber-Like' Material

Health officials say you should throw away the beef.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS stated in its health warning.

The burgers were sold in New York State and across the nation, officials say. The recall was issued after a number of customers found a "rubber-like" material in the beef.

"The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple consumer complaints reporting consumers found white "rubber-like" material in the ground beef patty products during preparation," the FSIS states. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

What To Do If You Purchased Recalled Beef

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands LLC, at 844-773-3663 or reachus@eatpre.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

