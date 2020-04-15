Beautiful Butterfly Appears Early in the Hudson Valley

Some hope this is a sign of better days. A butterfly admired for its beauty has arrived in the Hudson Valley earlier than normal.

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll posted on Facebook a picture of a black swallowtail butterfly. According to Knoll, the butterfly appeared a little early as it normally isn't seen until late April.

"It’s a sign of spring and slightly ahead of schedule this year. They usually pop out in late April," Knoll said.

According to Adirondacks Forever Wild, the black swallowtail butterfly is normally spotted in the New York City area from mid-April to late September, but are mostly seen from late May until mid-July. The butterfly typically makes its way from New York City to the Adirondacks by late Summer, but have been spotted as early as June.

The black swallowtail butterfly is the state butterfly for New Jersey and Oklahoma. It officially became New Jersey's state butterfly on Jan. 11, 2016. Officials in New Jersey describe the butterfly as being one of the most studied butterflies in North America and a butterfly that is admired for its beauty.