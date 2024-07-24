Bear Terrifies Upstate New York Campers, Campers Ticketed

Upstate New York campers who called for help with a bear ended up getting caught doing something illegal.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its "DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review" report which highlights "Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions."

Bear Encounter: Village of Saranac Lake, Franklin County, New York

This week's report highlights a bear scaring campers in the Village of Saranac Lake just after midnight on Sunday.

On July 21, at 12:25 a.m., a camper at Fish Creek Campground reported a bear opened up the group's cooler and refused to leave the area.

Nearly two hours later, at 3:20 a.m., DEC forest rangers made their way to the campground, but the bear was gone.

Tips To Avoid Bears While Camping In Upstate New York

The DEC did offer these tips to avoid bear encounters while camping.

"Using a bear-resistant canister is the most effective way to prevent bears from becoming emboldened to obtain food from back-country campers. Campers should also keep a clean camp and remove food scraps or trash from their fire ring or grill. More tips to avoid bear encounters is available on the DEC website," the DEC stated.

Campers Ticketed After Asking For Help With Bear

While the DEC never found the bear, the campers who called for help ended up getting tickets.

"Ranger Adams issued tickets for leaving a campsite in unsanitary conditions. The bear did not cause any damage," the DEC said in its press release.

How To Stop Conflicts With Bears In New York State

The DEC says to use this story to make sure you are "BearWise" by following these tips which should help prevent human-bear conflicts.”

