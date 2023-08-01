Bandit Hits New York Pizzeria With Largest Slice in the World

The Hudson Valley's pizza graffiti bandit has tagged up another popular New York eatery.

In late May and early June, Hudson Valley Post reported about an unknown pizza graffiti that was tagging up local pizzerias.

Each pizzeria was tagged with spray-painted pizza slices topped with pepperoni, green peppers, and gooey cheese have appeared outside of both casual pizza spots and upscale pizza restaurants across the county.

Pizza Bandit Strikes In Yonkers, Eastchester, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Tuckahoe and Pelham

Four Corners Pizza

In early June, Roma II Pizza on Lockwood Avenue in Yonkers was the target of unwanted graffiti.

The unwanted art has also appeared at Nicky's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Larchmont, Cosimo and Johnny's Pizza Shop in Eastchester, Four Corners Pizza in Pelham, Jimmy's Pizzeria in Mamaroneck, pizzerias in New Rochelle and two Villagio Ristorante & Pizzeria locations, in Tuckahoe and Pelham.

In each case, nothing is stolen or damaged. However, police report that the graffiti artist may face criminal charges if found.

Yonkers, New York Pizzeria With Largest Slice In The World Tagged

Pizza Barn/FB

After taking some time off, it appears the pizza graffiti artist struck again.

Pizza Barn on Central Avenue in Yonkers posted a photo to Facebook on Monday that shows the eatery tagged with a spray-painted pizza slice topped with pepperoni, green peppers, and gooey cheese.

This marks at least the tenth time a local pizzeria was tagged with unwanted art.

Pizza Barn is home to the "SUPERSLICE."

Google

The Westchester County pizzeria debuted its "superslice" in 2016. It's a two-foot slice. One slice is about the same size as a normal pie.

A photo of a "superslice" is below.

Instagram: Pizza Barn

"(It) instantly became an internet sensation, attracting fans from around the globe to attempt to eat the 'ginormous' slice," Pizza Barn states on its website. "What many people hadn't expected was to find an amazing "slice" of pizza that was more than just a gimmick. The superslice is truly a delicious piece of New York style pizza, with the perfect proportion of crust, sauce, cheese and love.

