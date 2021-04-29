An award-winning artist, as well as a Super Bowl champion, honored a firefighter from the region who was killed in the line of duty.

In March, Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd was one of the first responders on the scene at the massive fire early morning fire at Evergreen Court For Adults in Spring Valley.

Lloyd was killed while searching for others, determined to rescue anyone who was trapped. Lloyd was the father of two boys and a 15-year member of the Columbian Engine Company.

"We lost a real American hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to and protection of his community," Rockland County Executive Ed Day state. "He searched as the building burned; determined to rescue anyone who may have been trapped. His loss is devastating and it will not ever be forgotten."

This week, Country music star Darius Rucker, Lloyd's favorite singer, surprised Lloyd's firefighter friends and his family.

Rucker talked with the Columbian Fire Company #1 on ZOOM and listened to stories about Lloyd for about 30 minutes, Audacy reports. Rucker also spoke with Lloyd's two young boys, one who is named Darius after Rucker.

At the end of the zoom, Lloyd's children and the entire fire department sang Rucker's hit song, "Wagon Wheel." You can see the emotional video below.

Lloyd was also a huge Tampa Bay Bucs fan. Recently Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski reached out to Lloyd's family, coworkers and community. Gronk's touching video is below.

"We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and well wishes in the past week and a half. We’d like to thank Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who after hearing that Jared was a huge Buccaneers fan reached out with this video," the Columbian Fire Company #1 wrote on Facebook while sharing the video.

A GoFundMe set up for Lloyd's family has raised over $640,400. CLICK HERE to donate.

