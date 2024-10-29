Avoid Area: ‘Armed’ Hudson Valley Murder Suspect On The Run In New York

A murder suspect is on the run and appears to be traveling in the Hudson Valley. Police warn to "avoid" parts of the region.

Update: 1 p.m. Police confirm the suspect is in custody Little more information has been released. Below is the original article with key information..

New York State Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened in the Lower Hudson Valley.

1 Person Dead, Two Others Injured In Westchester County, New York

Google Google loading...

New York State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Somers at approximately 11:30 p.m., on Monday.

An unnamed victim was killed. Two other victims are receiving care at hospitals in the local area.

Suspect Identified, Said To Be Armed And Dangerous

Canva Canva loading...

Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Fernando Jimenez. He is familiar with the victims, according to New York State Police.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"Do not make contact or approach Jimenez who is believed to be armed. If you believe you have information regarding his whereabouts call 911 immediately," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Do not leave tips on social media. Call 911."

Jimenez is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.

Last Seen On Peekskill Hollow Road area in Putnam Valley, Putnam County, New York

Google Google loading...

It appears Jimenez is traveling north in the Hudson Valley. Police report he was "last known to be in the Peekskill Hollow Road area in Putnam Valley."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Avoid The Area" In Putnam County, New York

Canva Canva loading...

As of this writing, there's a large police presence on Peekskill Hollow Road.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

New York State Police tell all to "avoid the area."

We will update if more information is released.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024

Keep Reading: