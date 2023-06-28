Attempted Suicide Closes Mid-Hudson Bridge During Rush Hour

We've learned more information about why the Mid-Hudson Bridge was closed down to all traffic.

On Monday at 5:06 p.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department warned Hudson Valley drivers that the Mid-Hudson Bridge was closed "until further notice."

Police Shut Down Mid-Hudson Bridge

Police confirmed no vehicles or pedestrians were allowed on the bridge that connects Ulster and Dutchess counties.

"Mid-Hudson Bridge: Police activity on span Westbound on the East end. Traffic stopped in both directions. Seek Alternate route. Use caution," the New York State Bridge Authority wrote on Facebook.

The bridge was reopening to all traffic just before 6 p.m.

Reason For Closing of Bridge That Connects Ulster And Dutchess Counties

On Tuesday, police confirmed the bridge was closed due to a "suicidal" man. The City of Poughkeepsie Police Headquarters received a report of a suicidal man on the bridge around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police found the man in a car near the Mid-Hudson Bridge entrance. The unnamed man jumped out of the car, ran across the bridge and climbed onto a bridge girder when he noticed officers arrive, police say.

The bridge connecting Poughkeepsie to Highland was closed to traffic while police and hostage negotiators were able to talk him down.

"Through the effective and coordinated efforts of the officers, and hostage negotiators, a successful intervention occurred, and the individual was transported and turned over to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for treatment," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

