Assault Inside Dangerous Hudson Valley Deli Where Man Was Killed

One person was seriously injured inside a popular Hudson Valley deli. This is the same store where a man was murdered just months ago.

Police from Rockland County began an investigation into a reported stabbing inside a deli late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Reported Stabbing Inside Rockland County, New York Deli

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video rushed to the deli and convenience store in Spring Valley, New York.

Lieb tells Hudson Valley Post when he arrived there was a large police investigation underway. Detectives were spotted going in and out of the Maple Deli on Maple Avenue in Spring Valley until the early morning hours on Friday.

"The parking lot between North Myrtle Avenue and Johnson Street was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

At Least 1 Person Seriously Injured

Lieb was told there was a stabbing or slashing inside the deli with at least one person who was seriously hurt.

The Spring Valley Police Department hasn't released much information, as of this writing, but did confirm officers are investigating an "assault" with at least one person seriously hurt.

The deli is the same deli where a man was murdered a few months ago.

Rockland County Man Fatally Stabbed In Neck In Spring Valley, New York

On December 29, 2022, at approximately 1:10 a.m., the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the area of Johnson Street and North Myrtle Avenue regarding reports of an unresponsive male laying on the road.

Police found 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley on Johnson Street adjacent to 55 North Myrtle Avenue.

Pinduisaca-Villa later died as a result of a wound inflicted on his neck, officials say.

Two men were later arrested.

