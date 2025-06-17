Arrests Made After Wild Return To Hudson Valley Grocery Store
A suspected shoplifter came back to a Hudson Valley grocery store. What police found in the parking lot turned a minor call into a multi-arrest bust.
Recently, deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a supermarket.
Shoplifting Suspects Return To Putnam County, New York Supermarket
Police say they were called to a Southeast supermarket because an alleged shoplifter returned to the store.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Arriving officers soon arrested a 41-year-old woman from Mahopac, New York. While arresting her, police noticed a man trying to hide behind a vehicle in the supermarket's parking lot.
The man was later identified as 34-year-old Cory J. Mugridge of Saint Clair, Michigan.
According to the sheriff's office, Mugridge admitted to deputies that he was the Mahopac woman's boyfriend. He told police he drove her back to the scene of the alleged shoplifting crime.
Police then allegedly noticed a loaded 9mm pistol in the vehicle. Mugridge is accused of briefly resisting arrest. He was arrested after a "brief struggle."
He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, felonies, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, misdemeanors.
He was taken to Putnam County Correctional Facility and was remanded to the jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
Mahopac, New York Woman Also Arrested
The girlfriend is also accused of being in possession of a stun gun. She was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors.
Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State
She was issued an appearance ticket and released for a future court date in the Town of Southeast.
17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024
Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries
14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention
Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps
13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer
13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart