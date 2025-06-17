A suspected shoplifter came back to a Hudson Valley grocery store. What police found in the parking lot turned a minor call into a multi-arrest bust.

Recently, deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a supermarket.

Shoplifting Suspects Return To Putnam County, New York Supermarket

abstract blur organic fresh fruits and vegetable on grocery shelves in supermarket store defocused bokeh light background Kwangmoozaa loading...

Police say they were called to a Southeast supermarket because an alleged shoplifter returned to the store.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Arriving officers soon arrested a 41-year-old woman from Mahopac, New York. While arresting her, police noticed a man trying to hide behind a vehicle in the supermarket's parking lot.

Canva Canva loading...

The man was later identified as 34-year-old Cory J. Mugridge of Saint Clair, Michigan.

According to the sheriff's office, Mugridge admitted to deputies that he was the Mahopac woman's boyfriend. He told police he drove her back to the scene of the alleged shoplifting crime.

Police then allegedly noticed a loaded 9mm pistol in the vehicle. Mugridge is accused of briefly resisting arrest. He was arrested after a "brief struggle."

He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, felonies, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, misdemeanors.

Canva Canva loading...

He was taken to Putnam County Correctional Facility and was remanded to the jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Mahopac, New York Woman Also Arrested

The girlfriend is also accused of being in possession of a stun gun. She was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

She was issued an appearance ticket and released for a future court date in the Town of Southeast.

17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps

13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer