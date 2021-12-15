Arrest Made in Sullivan County Seven Year Old Homicide Case

A seven year long investigation regarding the report of a missing woman, later found deceased in Monticello back in 2014, has led to an arrest.

In a press release on Tuesday, December 14th, New York State Police announced that they had made an arrest in the case in the death of April Parker, with a charge of Murder 2nd degree.

It was reported that on December 2, 2021, New York State Police, with assistance from the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police, had arrested 48-year-old Keymarro Guiden for Murder 2nd degree in connection with the case.

On May 26, 2014, 31-year-old April Parker, of Monticello, was reported missing to the Monticello Police Department and an investigation began. Weeks later, on June 10, 2014, after an extensive search, a body was located in the woods in Monticello near the Sleepy Hollow Apartments. When found, the body was decapitated and had no hands or feet. DNA testing of the remains eventually led to the body being identified as that of April Parker.

The seven-year-long investigation into Parker's homicide identified Keymarro Guiden, the father to one of Parker's children, as a person of interest as State Police continued to follow other leads.

Years later, on December 1, 2021, thanks to the support of the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office, a Grand Jury convened, and the indictment of Murder 2nd degree was issued to Keymarro Guiden for the homicide of Parker.

Guiden was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in East Stroudsburg after an arrest warrant was issued, and on December 14, Guiden was extradited to Sullivan County.