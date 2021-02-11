Around 2 Feet of More Snow Predicted For Hudson Valley
It never ends! The Hudson Valley could see around 2 feet of more snow over the next week.
On Monday, we reported snow was in the forecast for nine out of the next 14 days. On Tuesday, the region was hit with 2 to 8 inches of snow.
On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post reported snow may fall in the Hudson Valley for four straight days, including Valentine's Day, while a big snowstorm is predicted for next week.
Hudson Valley Weather now thinks we will have a break from snow on Friday, but more snow is in the forecast for Saturday.
Hudson Valley Weather's current "Five Day Forecast" states 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall Saturday during the day with 2 to 4 more inches of snow Saturday night and early snow showers on Sunday.
The Weather Channel no longer has snow in the forecast for Saturday but now predicts Tuesday could bring more snow than expected. Below is The Weather Channel's snow forecast for the next week.
Dutchess County
- Sunday: Morning snow showers. Snow accumulations less than one inch
- Monday: 1 to 3 inches of snow expected during the evening hours
- Tuesday: Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches
- Thursday: 2 to 6 inches of snow and ice expected during the day
- Friday: Chance of snow. Less than one inch Friday night
Orange County
- Sunday: Morning snow showers. Snow accumulations less than one inch
- Monday: 1 to 3 inches of snow expected during the evening hours
- Tuesday: Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches
- Thursday: 2 to 6 inches of snow and ice expected during the day
- Friday: Chance of snow. Less than one inch Friday night
Ulster County
- Sunday: Chance of snow
- Monday: About 1 inch of snow is expected Monday night
- Tuesday: Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches
- Thursday: 2 to 6 inches of snow and ice expected during the day
- Friday: Chance of snow. Less than one inch Friday night
Putnam County
- Sunday: Morning snow showers. Snow accumulations less than one inch
- Monday: 1 to 3 inches of snow expected during the evening hours
- Tuesday: Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches
- Thursday: 2 to 6 inches of snow and ice expected during the day
- Friday: Chance of snow. Less than one inch Friday night
Sullivan County
- Sunday: Morning snow showers. Snow accumulations less than one inch
- Monday: Snow of less than 1 inch during the day, 1 to 3 inches of snow expected during the evening hours
- Tuesday: Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches
- Thursday: 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice expected
- Friday: Chance of snow. Less than one inch Friday during the day, less than one inch during the evening hours.
