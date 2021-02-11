Around 2 Feet of More Snow Predicted For Hudson Valley

It never ends! The Hudson Valley could see around 2 feet of more snow over the next week.

On Monday, we reported snow was in the forecast for nine out of the next 14 days. On Tuesday, the region was hit with 2 to 8 inches of snow.

On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post reported snow may fall in the Hudson Valley for four straight days, including Valentine's Day, while a big snowstorm is predicted for next week.

Hudson Valley Weather now thinks we will have a break from snow on Friday, but more snow is in the forecast for Saturday.

Hudson Valley Weather's current "Five Day Forecast" states 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall Saturday during the day with 2 to 4 more inches of snow Saturday night and early snow showers on Sunday.

The Weather Channel no longer has snow in the forecast for Saturday but now predicts Tuesday could bring more snow than expected. Below is The Weather Channel's snow forecast for the next week.

Dutchess County

Sunday: Morning snow showers. Snow accumulations less than one inch

Monday: 1 to 3 inches of snow expected during the evening hours

Tuesday: Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches

Thursday: 2 to 6 inches of snow and ice expected during the day

Friday: Chance of snow. Less than one inch Friday night

Orange County

Sunday: Morning snow showers. Snow accumulations less than one inch

Monday: 1 to 3 inches of snow expected during the evening hours

Tuesday: Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches

Thursday: 2 to 6 inches of snow and ice expected during the day

Friday: Chance of snow. Less than one inch Friday night

Ulster County

Sunday: Chance of snow

Monday: About 1 inch of snow is expected Monday night

Tuesday: Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches

Thursday: 2 to 6 inches of snow and ice expected during the day

Friday: Chance of snow. Less than one inch Friday night

Putnam County

Sunday: Morning snow showers. Snow accumulations less than one inch

Monday: 1 to 3 inches of snow expected during the evening hours

Tuesday: Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches

Thursday: 2 to 6 inches of snow and ice expected during the day

Friday: Chance of snow. Less than one inch Friday night

Sullivan County

Sunday: Morning snow showers. Snow accumulations less than one inch

Monday: Snow of less than 1 inch during the day, 1 to 3 inches of snow expected during the evening hours

Tuesday: Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches

Thursday: 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice expected

Friday: Chance of snow. Less than one inch Friday during the day, less than one inch during the evening hours.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.