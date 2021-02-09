The Hudson Valley is in a Winter Weather Advisory as more snow is expected to fall on the region than originally forecast, impacting two commutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ulster, Dutchess and Greene counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service believes those counties will see 3 to 6 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service believes 3 to 5 inches of snow will fall in Orange and Putnam counties. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect their until 8 p.m Tuesday. 5 inches of snow is projected for Sullivan County by the National Weather Service.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute," The National Weather Service writes in its advisory.

Hudson Valley Weather believes the majority of the Hudson Valley will see 4 to 8 inches of snow. The extreme lower and upper parts of the region are forecast for 2 to 6 inches of snow. Early Monday, Hudson Valley Weather projected 2 to 6 inches of snow for the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Light to moderate snow developed across the region after 3 a.m. Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected between 7 a.m and 1 p.m Tuesday. Snow should taper off across the region between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to Hudson Valley Weather.

Snow rates of over an inch per hour are possible in some locations. Hudson Valley Weather states the morning and evening commute will be " significantly affected."

